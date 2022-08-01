Low-Mileage Dodge Demon Hits the Auction Block After Starring in a Michael Bay Movie

Having been featured in the Michael Bay movie ‘Ambulance,’ this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is now looking for a new home.
Advertised by Mecum for their Monterey 2022 auction, taking place between August 18 and 20, the muscle car in question is one of the stars of the event, and it is #1,063 of 3,300 produced.
It is finished in the famous red shade, on top of a black interior, and comes with all the bells and whistles, including the 18-inch alloys shod in Nitto tires, and obviously, that sought-after Demon Crate, which is said to be unopened. An extra set of new tires is included with the sale too.
Among the on-board gear, the auction house mentions the leather and Alcantara upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, reversing camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The rear-seat option is present, and so is that famous HEMI V8 that still makes the Demon the fastest and most powerful version of the Dodge Challenger ever made.
Kicking out up to 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque, it rockets the Challenger SRT Demon to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.3 seconds, albeit with lots of pre-race prepping. Back when they launched it in 2017, Dodge said that it was the world’s fastest production car to 60 mph, claiming that it can pull 1.8 Gs during acceleration.
The pictured copy has only 565 miles (909 km) under its belt, and it is estimated to fetch a small fortune when it goes under the gavel later this month. The auction house believes that it will go for anywhere between $200,000 and $220,000, which is much more than the original MSRP of $84,995. The Demon Crate was optional, and in case you forgot, it was listed for just $1 by the car manufacturer.
