Donk Drags Demon, Race Ends With Blown Engine, Owner Takes It Like a Man

We told you everything there is to know about this drag race, or almost everything, that involved an old timer and a much newer muscle car from Dodge, which ended pretty badly for one of them. But which one was that?
Well, since that beast of an engine powering the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can take a beating, it was the lump of the classic model that failed. It happened mid-race, and by that time, the more modern machine was up ahead and appeared to be winning without breaking a sweat.
What led to the engine failure in this 1971 Chevrolet Impala (that’s a ’71, isn’t it?) was too much boost, according to the owner, who caught a ride back in the Demon. The guy took the whole thing rather well, assuming that he is going to invest even more time and money in his donk, and even laughed about it at one point.
Guess that’s what taking it like a man looks like, with the obvious tip of the hat going to the opponent too, the person behind the Demonology YouTube channel, whose ride’s adventures we’ve extensively covered, including that wheelie-pulling race against a Cadillac CTS-V, and that time it lost to a Ford Mustang.
If you needed a reminder about how fast the Challenger SRT Demon is, here it is: 2.3 seconds required to sprint from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph), which is still impressive even by today’s standards. That’s not all, because when it broke cover back in 2017, it was advertised as being the fastest production car to 60. And it had that whining 6.2-liter V8 to thank for it, as it produces 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque. The Demon remains Dodge’s most powerful street-legal model to date, as it has more oomph than anything in their current portfolio.
What led to the engine failure in this 1971 Chevrolet Impala (that’s a ’71, isn’t it?) was too much boost, according to the owner, who caught a ride back in the Demon. The guy took the whole thing rather well, assuming that he is going to invest even more time and money in his donk, and even laughed about it at one point.
Guess that’s what taking it like a man looks like, with the obvious tip of the hat going to the opponent too, the person behind the Demonology YouTube channel, whose ride’s adventures we’ve extensively covered, including that wheelie-pulling race against a Cadillac CTS-V, and that time it lost to a Ford Mustang.
If you needed a reminder about how fast the Challenger SRT Demon is, here it is: 2.3 seconds required to sprint from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph), which is still impressive even by today’s standards. That’s not all, because when it broke cover back in 2017, it was advertised as being the fastest production car to 60. And it had that whining 6.2-liter V8 to thank for it, as it produces 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque. The Demon remains Dodge’s most powerful street-legal model to date, as it has more oomph than anything in their current portfolio.