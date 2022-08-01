1969 Dodge Super Bee A12 Drag Races 1970 Oldsmobile F-85 W31, It's Extremely Close

Modern supercar drag races are super fun to watch, but, to me, things become much better when the vehicles in question are of the classic muscle car variety. Especially if they're rare and in excellent condition. Like the Dodge and the Oldmosbile you're about to see below.
In one corner, we have a very fetching 1970 Oldsmobile F-85 Sports Coupe. And as lovely as this white-striped, green-painted Olds is by default, it's not a regular F-85. Nope, this one left the factory with the W31 package.
What does that mean? Well, it has the super cool dual air-scoop fiberglass hood, but it also comes with air induction and a long list of performance goodies. They all combine to give the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 a total output of 325 horsepower and 360 pound-feet (488 Nm) of torque. All that oomph hits the wheels through an automatic transmission and a 3.91 rear end.
Not only potent and as fresh as the day it left the showroom, but this Olds is also incredibly rare. Only 116 were made in this configuration in 1970, so you'll have a hard time spotting another one like it anytime soon.
In the other corner, we have a fine gem for the Mopar crowd. Yup, it's the mighty 1969 Dodge Super Bee A12, arguably one of the coolest drag-ready production cars made in the golden era. Recognizable thanks to the black fiberglass hood and the steel wheels, this Mopar hides a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Pack V8 behind the front grille.
As you might have already guessed, it packs a lot more punch than the Olds, with the big block capable of generating 390 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of twist. It also features an automatic gearbox and a 4.10 rear end. The A12 is quite rare, too, at only 661 made in 1969, so seeing one at the drag strip is an unexpected treat.
So is the more powerful and track-capable Super Bee, too, fast for the F-85 W31? Well, the Dodge wins the three-way quarter-mile duel, but the Oldsmobile puts up a good fight and loses only by a few inches.
The Super Bee wins the first race by only 0.03 seconds (12.52 vs. 12.55 clicks), but the F-85 makes it a tie by winning the second duel with a 12.6-second sprint. The Dodge driver wins the decider, but it's extremely close again, with the gap at only nine tenths.
This footage was shot at the 2021 Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race, a series that allow some modifications under the hood. All told, these muscle cars aren't completely stock. Still, it's a very entertaining race, so hit the play button below to watch the drama unfold.
