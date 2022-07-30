Family-Owned 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Looks Enticing, Sitting for Years

1972 was an important year for the Cutlass Supreme. It was the moment when Oldsmobile launched the well-known L75 455 and M20 four-speed transmission duo, but eventually, it ended up becoming quite a rare sight since it made its way to only 77 cars.
However, the wind of change continued for this model year with the demise of the convertible version.
Olds killing off the convertible was a little bit unexpected, especially since it continued to sell rather well in the United States. In 1972, for instance, it was the best-selling convertible in the domestic market with over 11,500 units.
The model that someone posted on Craigslist earlier this week comes as a 2-door coupe that’s been part of the same family since new. With 50,000 miles (80,500 km) on the clock, this Cutlass Supreme is actually a project in search of a full restoration, obviously if anyone out there is willing to start such a job.
At first glance, a full overhaul of the car would be a rather easy project, especially as this Cutlass Supreme doesn’t seem to exhibit too many problems. There’s indeed some rust here and there, but there’s nothing very concerning anyway.
The engine is starting and running properly, despite the car sitting for years in the same place. The unit in charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 350 (5.7-liter) Rocket V8, and it is, of course, the original engine that came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines.
Without a doubt, this Cutlass Supreme appears to check many of the boxes for a restoration candidate, and the family-owned thing certainly makes it even more appealing for someone who wants a little bit of history as well.
The selling price is just fair, as the owner is willing to let the car go for just $4,650.
