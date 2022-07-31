2022 GMC Hummer EV Takes Acceleration Test, Then Drag Races Tesla Model Y Performance

More on this:

1 GM Officially Confirms Plans To Bring Cadillac, Chevrolet, and Hummer EVs to Europe

2 GMC Vandura Makes Digital Comeback as Sierra AT4X-Based Van

3 Chevrolet Silverado EV Has 150,000 Reservations, Will Help GM Get to One Million EVs

4 1954 GMC COE Truck Gets First Wash in 50 Years, Old Inline-Six Refuses to Die

5 Man Turns a Hummer EV Into an Overland Camper That's Only Good For Display Purposes