Chevy Camaro ZL1 Races Tuned Ford Mustang GT, Epic Saga Ends With Near Photo Finish

If we had to choose to only see two specific cars go at each other in a straight-line quarter mile race for the rest of our lives, a shortlist of those choices would absolutely include the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro. These eternal rivals have been pecking at each other for over half a century, It’s a rivalry for the ages, like Lakers vs. Celtics or Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona.
Of course, fair’s fair, and we’d much rather like to see a Mustang GT take on a Camaro SS/LT1, because they have nearly identical horsepower and torque figures. In this video, the balance tips towards the Camaro, it being the flagship ZL1 variant.
Looking at the numbers, there shouldn’t be much a Mustang GT can do against a Camaro ZL1. The latter is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, shared with the old Corvette Z06 – meaning it’s got 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
Meanwhile, a non-supercharged Camaro would have only produced 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque, which in turn would have been comparable with the Mustang GT’s 460 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. By the way, model year is somewhat relevant here, because earlier sixth-gen Mustang GT variants had 435 hp, while 2022MY cars produce 450 hp.
Anyway, as you can see, the Camaro ZL1 towers above the Mustang GT in terms of specs and to make matters worse, this particular Mustang is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, while the Camaro most likely has GM’s 10-speed automatic at its disposal.
The thing is, this Mustang is 100% packing some type of engine mods, because the two muscle cars race three times and each time the Camaro wins by just a little over half a second. It was a good effort by the Ford, but that manual gearbox can be a massive hindrance when your goal is to set fast quarter mile times.
