Bagged Challenger Scat Pack Widebody on Gold Wheels Now Tells Ghoulish Stories

How fitting – considering Dodge’s recent announcement that ICE-powered Challengers and Chargers will be no more after the 2023 model year – for a widebody 392 Scat Pack to carry a custom Day of the Dead wrap design?
Quite fitting, indeed, even if perhaps this was unintentional. Anyway, this is not the first time we see something astonishing coming in the form of car wrap art. And this is all because the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, and they will probably stop at nothing to portray their clients' vision.
Right now, they crossed another threshold and will probably be gifted with some ghost stories moving forward. Luckily for them, the haunting will be divided among MetroWrapz, their wrapping partners at Texas Finest Graphics (an auto customization shop in New Braunfels, Texas), and the owner of this cool Mopar. Plus, there is more to the story than just a custom “Dia de Muertos” design, even with the celebration occurring soon, on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Not long ago, this bagged 2019 Dodge Challenger 392 Scat Pack widebody, which became slammed courtesy of SilvaHaus, an aftermarket outlet from San Antonio, Texas, who loves anything with an air ride on it, was looking differently. It was even rougher thanks to a primer-like gray wrap coating that was contrasted by crimson wheels but starting last month a cool transformation kicked off with the arrival of a new set of gold, Stark Forged wheels.
By the way, just like the ghoulish wrap – which itself tells a very cool tale – there is more to the 20 inchers than it meets the eye. Luckily, the forged wheel company gave us the full rundown, including the details about the custom-made chrome lip, gold-plated center, and black hardware elements. Now, who is ready for a haunted car story?!
Right now, they crossed another threshold and will probably be gifted with some ghost stories moving forward. Luckily for them, the haunting will be divided among MetroWrapz, their wrapping partners at Texas Finest Graphics (an auto customization shop in New Braunfels, Texas), and the owner of this cool Mopar. Plus, there is more to the story than just a custom “Dia de Muertos” design, even with the celebration occurring soon, on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Not long ago, this bagged 2019 Dodge Challenger 392 Scat Pack widebody, which became slammed courtesy of SilvaHaus, an aftermarket outlet from San Antonio, Texas, who loves anything with an air ride on it, was looking differently. It was even rougher thanks to a primer-like gray wrap coating that was contrasted by crimson wheels but starting last month a cool transformation kicked off with the arrival of a new set of gold, Stark Forged wheels.
By the way, just like the ghoulish wrap – which itself tells a very cool tale – there is more to the 20 inchers than it meets the eye. Luckily, the forged wheel company gave us the full rundown, including the details about the custom-made chrome lip, gold-plated center, and black hardware elements. Now, who is ready for a haunted car story?!