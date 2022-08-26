NFL's Summer Isn't Over, Why Not Let Your Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Wear Pretty Pink?

Not long ago, at the start of the current summer season (in late June), Mercedes-AMG applied for U.S. visas for its GLE Edition 55 models - but maybe those SUVs were too dark and serious. Thus, how about one GLE that sees life a lot prettier, and in pink?
Well, since it is just one, this must be the doing of some fancy aftermarket outlet. Correct, as that would be courtesy of the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, and they will stop at nothing to portray their clients' vision. Some are quirky, some are tame, others are posh and fashionable, and a few are simple yet impactful.
This Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe probably belongs in the latter category, as the hulking mid-size luxury SUV will not go unnoticed and will surely stand out in any crowd. Though, perhaps, not always for the right reasons – or devoid of soccer mom jokes. Anyways, the aftermarket outlet obliged and fulfilled the owner’s vision with a “custom printed and color matched color change.”
Oddly enough, they also tagged Albert Wilson, the NFL football wide receiver who is now a free agent and has played (and holds several GSU records) for the Georgia State Panthers during college and then moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. Perhaps it was ordered in pretty pink for someone special in his life – we noticed on his social media reel that it has not passed long since he got married and also became a proud dad!
Of course, stereotypes be damned, and perhaps Wilson himself will be at the helm of the pink-wrapped Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe. We are pretty sure that smiles will get easily frozen on the faces of jesters who dare come up with “football dad” jokes after seeing this custom project…
