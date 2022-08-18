Camo-Wrapped BMW M8 Thinks, Almost Inconspicuously, “Every Day (Is a) Good Day”

Usually, the F92 BMW M8 Coupe high-performance version of the reinvented, second-generation G15 BMW 8 Series, is nothing but a bonkers yet still all-too-ultra-serious German grand tourer. Alas, sometimes, it just wants to have fun alongside its owner!
And there is no need to take our word for granted about this 4.4-liter twin-turbo S63 V8-equipped hoot that can churn out no less than 591 hp or 617 horsepower depending on the version (with or without the Competition moniker). Instead, let us give you a case in point with help from the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz.
These are currently some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, and they will stop at nothing to portray their clients' vision – and aside from this cool BMW M8 we also doubled on the example reel with a bonkers Rolls-Royce transformation (third embedded below). But more on that in a moment. First, let us check out the camouflage-wrapped M8 goodies.
The traditional summer or winter military camouflage pattern is so yesterday, and people now want their custom prints. Luckily, MetroWrapz can easily oblige, and this project was done on a 3M Films clear IJ180 laminated wrap film with a Satin finish and trunk plus hood stripe. And, since it belongs to someone involved with the Sushi Song West Hollywood food brand, it also subtly carries their motto, where “Every Day (is a) Good Day.”
For those who love an outrageous wrap transformation, it certainly is, as another interesting project comes in the form of a Rolls-Royce decked in a Versace-inspired design “across the hood, roof, and trunk, complimented by gold chrome accents and rim center caps.” Well, that is a gold-chrome handful, to say the least!
