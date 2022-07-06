Nissan GT-R Is a Perfectly Custom Lightning Storm of Red, Black, and Glow in the Dark

While Nissan is busy dealing with a pesky recall for a tremendous number of trucks due to a gearbox problem, people are even more preoccupied using the cooler GT-R series as a blank canvas for making it their own.
Across the virtual realm, a feisty automotive pixel master has decided to rekindle the universal love for Nissan's original Skyline GT-R, just in time to make it the (almost) perfect slammed widebody, transparent-hood surfing partner! Well, that is merely wishful thinking, right? But, as it turns out, over in the real world you can do one better.
Or, at least that is the impression stemming from the latest owner-commissioned idea that was thrown at the Miami, Florida-based experts of MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, as they will stop at nothing to portray their clients' vision. Their latest project may be an R35 Nissan GT-R, which is one supercar that is slowly – but steadily – growing long in the tooth, but it still feels decidedly fresh.
And that is probably all courtesy of this full Red Lightning reflective camouflage wrap that was bestowed upon the unsuspecting 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged VR38DETT V6 hoot to better fit the collection of an “automotive enthusiast who appreciates everything about cars and bikes.” By the way, as it turns out, this is the same owner who commissioned MetroWrapz to also dress up a Mercedes-AMG GT with a reflective Stin Gloss Matte artsy wrap.
Now, on this occasion, there is no need to “swipe right” for night vision as the post embedded below kicks off the social media proceeds with the dark shots – probably just out of a sheer passion for standing out in the wrap crowd. Anyway, not many will have the chance to admire this reflective lighting storm, though. Remember, the R35 GT-R may be old, but it can still send to the wheels up to 600 ponies when dealing with the Nismo version!
Or, at least that is the impression stemming from the latest owner-commissioned idea that was thrown at the Miami, Florida-based experts of MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, as they will stop at nothing to portray their clients' vision. Their latest project may be an R35 Nissan GT-R, which is one supercar that is slowly – but steadily – growing long in the tooth, but it still feels decidedly fresh.
And that is probably all courtesy of this full Red Lightning reflective camouflage wrap that was bestowed upon the unsuspecting 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged VR38DETT V6 hoot to better fit the collection of an “automotive enthusiast who appreciates everything about cars and bikes.” By the way, as it turns out, this is the same owner who commissioned MetroWrapz to also dress up a Mercedes-AMG GT with a reflective Stin Gloss Matte artsy wrap.
Now, on this occasion, there is no need to “swipe right” for night vision as the post embedded below kicks off the social media proceeds with the dark shots – probably just out of a sheer passion for standing out in the wrap crowd. Anyway, not many will have the chance to admire this reflective lighting storm, though. Remember, the R35 GT-R may be old, but it can still send to the wheels up to 600 ponies when dealing with the Nismo version!