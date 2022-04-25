Matte Indigo Jaguar F-Type “Poker Edition” Hides the Symbols in Plain Custom Sight

In a custom aftermarket world overrun by ultra-luxury and super-SUVs, as well as the latest limousines, it may seem like a British sports car has slim to no chances of standing out in a personalized crowd. Well, think again.
Sure, not everyone wants to spend over $500k on shiny Cullinans or outrageous Urus SUVs, just to be sure they get all the attention of onlookers. But as far as sports cars are concerned, unless you can grab hold of the latest-teased Corvette ahead of everyone else, a traditional muscle car case is now hard to make without jeopardizing both sanity and common sense.
However, if you ask the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz – who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there – a potential solution comes by way of Jaguar and its F-Type series. Yes, the two-door, two-seater grand tourer is still alive and almost well over in America even for the 2023 model year – though only as of the $73,400 P450 model equipped with the company’s iconic 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and sporting some 444 horsepower.
Alas, we are not exactly sure this particular F-Type comes with the same flagship-level flavor as we are dealing with a pre-facelift version. Well, the exact engine and transmission combination may be irrelevant here, as it is all about custom design and wrap style, actually. We are starting to sense a pattern here – where people try to stand out in a crowd not just by showing up in a relatively scarce Jag F-Type, but also show they know a thing or two about personalization.
As such, this example was redressed with 3M’s Matte Indigo wrap for a bit of style, then also equipped with “special accent badging” and – above all – a secret, custom art piece to warrant its designation as the Jag F-Type “Poker Edition.” Well, it was not hard for MetroWrapz to give it this cool moniker, considering the bespoke door jambs have the playing card symbols!
