Driving a $1.7 Million Supercar on a Wet Track Makes Reviewer Nervous

More on this:

1 Jaguar XJ220: A Brief History of the Fastest Car of the Early 1990s

2 A Brief History of Jaguar at the Le Mans 24 Hours

3 30 Years Ago, the Rotary-Powered Mazda 787B Won the 24 Hours of Le Mans

4 The Coolest Supercars of the 1990s

5 Jaguar XJR 575 Ring Taxi Drifts on Wet Nurburgring, BMW M3 CS Follows