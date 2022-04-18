David Beckham Jokes He Should've Kept the Jaguar He Gave to Brooklyn

A week ago, the eldest Beckham son got married. One of his wedding gifts included a $500,000 electric Jaguar that he received from his father, David Beckham, who now jokes he should’ve kept it.
The eldest Beckham son and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz got married in a lavish, $4 million event dubbed "the wedding of the decade." The ceremony and party took place at Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz’s beach house, Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida.
And one of the wedding gifts the newlyweds received was a $500,000 electric Jaguar from David Beckham. The classic car, a 1954 Jaguar XK140, was turned electric by Lunaz, a company that focuses on electrifying historical cars.
Brooklyn seems to have fallen in love with it immediately because it quickly became his go-to car around Florida. Nicola recently shared a picture of him in the convertible with her best friend, Angela.
But there's someone else who loves the car to the moon and back. His dad, David Beckham, just shared a picture of himself and his famous wife, Victoria, in the convertible, looking smug. The former soccer star joked that he “should have kept this car, it’s sooooo good.” He tagged Lunaz and added: “Please make me one.”
The picture was shared on his Instagram Stories, part of a set of photos he posted to wish Victoria a happy birthday. The two, plus their children, seem to have celebrated her 48th birthday on their yacht, Seven. The famous family added the Seven to their possessions in late 2021 and has been sailing on it with every chance they get.
David and his son Cruz, 17, even got the opportunity to get in the water with nurse sharks. David joked that he wore the wrong color shorts, which were red and got him some extra attention from the creatures, as you can see in our gallery.
Cruz also shared a glimpse of the fun activities on their yacht, which seem to have included karaoke. There was even enough space to dance on the deck, and they had disco lights on, as Cruz showed his singing skills that he most likely inherited from his Spice Girl mother.
