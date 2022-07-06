Old E21 BMW 3 Series Morphs to Bagged ‘Bimmer,’ Seems Ready for Widebody War

Today people keep running amuck crying aloud foul play when seeing BMW’s M3 and M4 grille treatment. But the truth is the elongated proportions are part of the 3 Series DNA.
When the premium Bavarian automaker switched from the 02 Series to inaugurate the first generation of compact executive 3 Series cars, the E21 iteration (manufactured from summer 1975 to winter 1983) had a pair of extra-skinny high-raising skyscraper-style kidneys. Truth be told, they still suffered no delusions of grandeur as they do on the M3/M4 (and a bunch of other BMWs).
So, the thin and tall kidneys remained confined in the narrow space between the hood and front bumper – back then, BMW was not trying to become the talk of the town for all the outrageously negative reasons. One could even say the two-door sedan and convertible with RWD were quite subtle and tame. Well, that was in the past.
Now, even E21s are going for the outrageous ways of standing out in a slammed and widebody crowd. Alas, it is all merely wishful thinking, so do not worry – no real-world E21 examples have been hurt in the making of this digital project. Instead, SPLEEN, the Eschwege, Germany-based automotive CGI and photography artist better known as spleen.vision on social media, has returned to vintage love projects after playing a little with modern stuff like a low and classy W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class or an Aston Martin Victor (which is embedded second below for your CGI joy).
As such, the pixel master has cooked up a “bagged Bimmer (that is) ready for war.” We have no idea against whom the hostilities are directed but we can gather a few of the usual suspects – perhaps a trio of Mopar, GM, and Blue Oval muscle cars just waiting to try and teach this little fellow a quarter-mile dragstrip lesson? Or, maybe, some JDM drift kings would see fit to tempt a brawl?
