KAROL G Sure Knows How to Match Outfits With Wrapped Luxury SUVs and Supercars

Unless you’re a Spanish-speaking reggaeton and Latin trap devotee, Carolina Giraldo Navarro (aka KAROL G on stage) might only be familiar because of her few English songs, chief among them being Tiesto’s “Don’t Be Shy.” Well, she certainly is not!
Not when it comes to expressing her views on hot subjects like sexuality (she’s got a large LGBT following), personal life (Anuel AA was a major point in her relationships), the use of recreational drugs (she declined to record a Becky G collaboration due to a marijuana-related lyric), as well as clothing and hairstyle. Actually, I know her best due to being one of those artists who always have a funky hair color…
Now, as it turns out, she also has a very special relationship with the cars she uses for transportation. Reading between the lines, or rather, the hashtags, we can see that she even uses one main source of whips – Miami, Florida-based Irenko Auto Sales. Plus, she also has a dedicated expert’ shop when it comes to matching outfits, high-performance or ultra-luxury cars and SUVs, as well as her flamboyant lifestyle.
Oddly enough, the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based MetroWrapz are not highlighting their latest collaboration with KAROL G. Instead, they compiled a whole collection. So, we really cannot pinpoint the exact moment when all these cool cars and their matching or contrasting outfits were conjoined, but it sure looks like a lot of fun trying to do so. Anyway, as we try to sort out the pieces of the singer-whip-wrap-outfit puzzle, let us also admire their joyful audacity.
And, of course, among the bundle of Mercedes, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce heroes there is one that might stand out in a crowd and become a favorite. Personally, although I would go home with the crimson Lambo at a moment’s notice, I feel the singer’s best collaboration is between the orange outfit and the orange-wrapped Mercedes-AMG sport utility vehicle (probably a GLE 63 Coupe). Now, as MetroWrapz asked, “what’s your favorite hair shade or color change wrap?”
