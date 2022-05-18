autoevolution
KAROL G Sure Knows How to Match Outfits With Wrapped Luxury SUVs and Supercars

18 May 2022, 13:11 UTC ·
Unless you’re a Spanish-speaking reggaeton and Latin trap devotee, Carolina Giraldo Navarro (aka KAROL G on stage) might only be familiar because of her few English songs, chief among them being Tiesto’s “Don’t Be Shy.” Well, she certainly is not!
KAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapz 10 photos
KAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapzKAROL G Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe orange wrap compilation by MetroWrapz
Not when it comes to expressing her views on hot subjects like sexuality (she’s got a large LGBT following), personal life (Anuel AA was a major point in her relationships), the use of recreational drugs (she declined to record a Becky G collaboration due to a marijuana-related lyric), as well as clothing and hairstyle. Actually, I know her best due to being one of those artists who always have a funky hair color

Now, as it turns out, she also has a very special relationship with the cars she uses for transportation. Reading between the lines, or rather, the hashtags, we can see that she even uses one main source of whips – Miami, Florida-based Irenko Auto Sales. Plus, she also has a dedicated expert’ shop when it comes to matching outfits, high-performance or ultra-luxury cars and SUVs, as well as her flamboyant lifestyle.

Oddly enough, the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based MetroWrapz are not highlighting their latest collaboration with KAROL G. Instead, they compiled a whole collection. So, we really cannot pinpoint the exact moment when all these cool cars and their matching or contrasting outfits were conjoined, but it sure looks like a lot of fun trying to do so. Anyway, as we try to sort out the pieces of the singer-whip-wrap-outfit puzzle, let us also admire their joyful audacity.

And, of course, among the bundle of Mercedes, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce heroes there is one that might stand out in a crowd and become a favorite. Personally, although I would go home with the crimson Lambo at a moment’s notice, I feel the singer’s best collaboration is between the orange outfit and the orange-wrapped Mercedes-AMG sport utility vehicle (probably a GLE 63 Coupe). Now, as MetroWrapz asked, “what’s your favorite hair shade or color change wrap?


