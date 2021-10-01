Latto’s Best Accessory Is Her New Lamborghini Urus

For celebrities, cars are no longer just a means of transportation, as they also provide status. If they don’t show it off on social media, does it even matter they own it?
Rapper Latto just released her latest single, “Big Energy,” and decided a change in hairstyle is also due. So, she took inspiration from her new SUV and matched her hair color to her motorized purchase.
In a new post on her Instagram, Latto showed off what seems to be her new luxurious ride, an orange Lamborghini Urus, and she casually posed next to it, also matching her hair, bag and shoes to the SUV.
While it’s unclear when the rapper purchased the SUV, and as Latto just introduced it on social media, she surely looks impressed with it. And she should, because, dubbed as the world’s first “super SUV," it comes with quite a stunning performance.
Introduced in 2018, the super-SUV comes packed with 641 hp (650 ps) at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 2,250-4,500 rpm. An eight-speed transmission from ZF channels resources to both axles, helping the Urus rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. The Italian exotic can hit speeds of up to 189 mph (304 kph), and it's one of the fastest SUVs out there.
The Urus is both luxurious and powerful. Its design matches the Lamborghini brand philosophy as much from the outside, as from the inside, giving it a sporty, yet stylish look. A fully digital TFT display shows the relevant driving data in an animated 3D representation, and the driver can customize it as wanted.
Latto seems to enjoy luxurious, expensive cars, and the Lamborghini isn’t her only motorized possession. Early this year, she also purchased a Corvette C8 and she is the proud owner of a Bentley Bentayga.
No matter when she added the Urus to her garage, the two look like the best team already.
