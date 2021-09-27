Yo Gotti Flaunts Phantom from His Rolls-Royce Collection

Getting to work sometimes can be difficult, because of the traffic, commute etc. But Yo Gotti doesn’t actually mind, because he can sit comfortably in his luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Yo Gotti, on his real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record executive, who owns the label CMG.
After helping his friend, Moneybagg Yo, celebrate his birthday with a $1.5 million cash gift, and a tour of his expensive, red-filled car collection, Yo Gotti is back to work, and he seems to have a type when it comes to cars: Rolls-Royce.
In his new Instagram post, the rapper leans against a Phantom, and we can’t say we’re surprised. When you have all the money in the world to buy whichever car you want, it looks like many rappers’ go-to option is a Rolls. And why wouldn’t it be? It provides style, comfort, luxury, and it surely gives you the status you aim for.
The eighth generation Rolls-Royce Phantom was introduced in 2017, and it gives a new meaning to car luxury. Under the hood of the stylish behemoth is a redeveloped V12 engine which has been tuned to deliver more torque at lower revs to ensure more silent rides for the VIP passengers, therefore giving a performance of 571 horsepower, a maximum torque of 664 lb.ft. (900 Nm), and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
It also comes with the addition of Satellite Aided Transmission (SAT), making sure that the driver is prepared for whatever the road has in store.
In Gotti's garage you can find several Rolls-Royce models. Last year, he dropped $1 million on a custoRolls-Royce Cullinan, Ferrari F8 and Lamborghini Urus, all wrapped in Gotti’s favorite color, which seems to be aqua. This year, he purchased this Phantom, which features a custom blue interior and the starlight headliner.
Having a passion for Rolls-Royce isn't the worst thing in the world, and Yo Gotti seems to know it all too well. At this point, he could be a professional advertiser for the luxury brand.
