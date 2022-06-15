Billionaire P.A.'s Custom Jeep Wrangler Sure is Worthy of Its “WealthIcon” Nickname

Someone who flaunts a social media alias like “Billionaire P.A.” might have a challenging time being taken seriously. Especially when they flaunt a custom-wrapped, battle-ready, and lifted Jeep Wrangler as their latest whip.
Alas, we are talking here about a different kind of public figure. The man hiding behind the Billionaire P.A. (which stands for Production Assistant – as in he is teaching you how to get wealthy) is the author of more than 83 books, a TEDx motivational speaker, as well as the founder, CEO, and president at Wealthy Minds, Inc., “a multifaceted corporation that is continuing to evolve, (and) is inspiring people all over the world through multiple avenues.”
He is also someone who went from rags to riches – was “incarcerated over 10 times before age 22.” But after losing all faith in everything and even being homeless for three years, he decided to turn his life around and develop a “wealthy mind.” Now his self-imposed mission is to inspire billions to do the same, and he probably thinks that he might have a little more success when people see his new “WealthIcon” that carries messages such as “I appreciate your existence,” and “I love you to life.”
Naturally, some might be persuaded by other stuff – such as learning the recipe for achieving enough wealth to flaunt a bespoke whip like this of their own. This one surely will make an impression, especially on the account of the artsy, mind-bending purple and gold wrap, the humongous gold Forgiatos, or the matching two-tone lift kit setup. Well, hopefully, they will have dreams of wealth, not war – as the four-door Wrangler also looks ready for an alien-setting Sci-Fi flick…
As for those who made this possible, we should put most blame on the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz. They are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, and it is adamantly clear they will stop at nothing to portray their clients' visions. No matter how outrageous they may be…
