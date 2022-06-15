L'Jarius Sneed Doesn't Go for Modern Cars, But an Olive Green 1972 Chevy Impala

Some athletes and celebrities love to turn heads with their rides, and the more expensive, the better. But L’Jarius Sneed from the Chiefs didn’t go for a modern or exotic, but a classic Chevrolet Impala.
L’Jarius Sneed has been a football cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. When he signed them, they gave him a four-year contract worth almost $4 million, including an over $600,000 signing bonus, with an average salary of almost $1 million per year.
While that’s not even close to how much you can make in the NFL, it’s still more than enough to allow L’Jarius Sneed to follow his passions. Which seem to include classic cars.
The Chiefs cornerback will be pulling up to the games in his new ride – a 1972 Chevrolet Impala convertible. The 25-year-old worked with classic car enthusiast known as Finders Keepers Classics on Instagram, who got him the car of his dreams.
While the 1970s Chevrolet Impala wasn’t as successful as the versions that came out in the ‘60s, it was still one of the cars you had to have. The 1972 Impala convertible came with a range of engine options, including a 350 cc (5.7-liter), a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter), or the 454 cc (7.4-liter) V8.
1972 was the last year that Chevrolet built the Impala convertible, selling 6,456 units. After that, the carmaker dropped the model from its portfolio, leaving it to the Caprice lineup.
And L’Jarius Sneed seems to know how to appreciate the convertible. His new model comes with an olive green exterior, but we can’t see the cabin. According to the inscription on the side of the car, L’Jarius’ new ride comes with a 400 cc (6.6-liter) V8 under the hood. For extra effect, the convertible has been fitted with silver Forgiato wire wheels.
