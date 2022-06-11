Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive Diecast Coming Up, It's a Pink Hot Rod

And there's nothing wrong with that. You should pursue the things that bring you joy, as long as they're not harmful to you or others. But you should be aware that collecting Hot Wheels can become quite addictive. You start with a few cars one day, and then several more will follow.
They start piling up, and suddenly, they're all crammed on one shelf. After collecting mainline cars for a while, you'll want to get your hands on something a bit more special. Finding a Super Treasure Hunt or at least a regular TH would be great, but that doesn't happen very often.
You get to a point where you start reading more and more about Hot Wheels, trying to figure out all the intricacies and secrets of this marvelous, miniature scale world. And then you realize that Mattel has set up a special club for hardcore fans of their Hot Wheels products.
It's called the Red Line Club, or as most collectors call it: RLC. Getting your digital membership costs $9.99/Year, which sounds like a steal considering the perks.
Hot Wheels diecast cars are made available to RLC members only.
Last year, collectors had access to a total of 25 different vehicles. One of the rarest ones was the 1932 Ford finished in Metalflake Warm Gold: only 17,500 units were made. Now, you can imagine that you have to be quite fast to get your allocation.
If you were paying attention, on the 23rd of March, last year, you could have gotten this particular vehicle for $24,99. These days, you can find one on eBay, but you'll have to pay as much as $120 for one. Some of the more common RLC cars made last year saw the production number going up to 30,000 units.
We're talking about cars like the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS in Spectraflame Antifreeze, the 1964 Chevrolet Impala in Spectraflame Light Blue, or the 1991 BMW M3 in Spectraflame Steel Blue.
The 1952 Dodge Power Wagon in Spectraflame Oxblood is a bit more exclusive, at just 25,000 units. If all this sounds interesting to you, you've got a few more days to sign up for the latest in RLC awesomeness: the Spectraflame Pink Blown Delivery.
The concept was sketched out by Phil Rhielman in 1995. But it took an additional 15 years for his vision to materialize. It was initially released in Spectraflame Pink, and collectors were offered different versions up until 2017. Being an RLC item, it is fitted with Real Riders wheels, and it will set you back $28.
The buying limit is set at one unit per club membership or five per household. We've heard some collectors saying that you need to be quite fast if you want one of these in your collection. Perhaps you should have your computer standing by at 9 AM PT on the 14th of June.
