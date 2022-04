Satin Purple Two-Door Jeep Wrangler Looks Like the Perfect Plum Crazy Beach Ride

For example, the 2022 Jeep Wrangler (JL) lineup does not include anything vaguely associated with the iconic paintjob. That is irrespective if you select a $29,995 two-door Wrangler Sport or pass through the rest of the ten available trims up to a final $77,490 Rubicon 392 flagship configuration.No worries, though, as the aftermarket world has everyone covered – no matter if you are asking West Coast Customs to rework an example for your latest ‘Trendsetter’ album like Coi Leray did or just want to surprise a special lady with the Plum Crazy Wrangler of her two-door dreams. These examples are a bit specific, right?Well, we did not get caught by surprise because of the artist’s bespoke desire to stand out in a Jeep Wrangler crowd as much as the casual way that those well-known Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz signaled they can do pretty much anything with a wrap. From crazy NFT prints on Rolls-Royce collections to custom-printed colors, everything is possible.And their latest creation is as simple as my teenage dreams of one day owning a personalized two-door Jeep Wrangler to cruise around the beach on long summer days. Here, my wish came true some years later, complete with a stylish Satin Purple off-roader that was caught “trespassing” on the beach for this cool little photo session (embedded below). Only that I better stop daydreaming because I am not the owner!As for the ride, there is virtually no information regarding the trim level (two-door choices are easy: variations of Sport, varieties of Willys, and one Rubicon) or the powertrain. So, if we had to guess, perhaps a lady would like to be a little more sustainable, so she would choose the mild-hybrid 3.6-liter V6 eTorque engine. I know that is what I would do...