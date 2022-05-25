AMG GT Has Reflective Satin Gloss Matte Art Wrap, “Swipe Right” for Night Vision

Recently, especially with the advent of the new Mercedes-AMG SL and the revelation that it will become the first SL Speedster member of the Mythos brand series, it seems that the Affalterbach-based company’s GT nameplate has been growing long in the tooth. No worries, though…
They are diligently taking care of both ends of the spectrum. The extreme one is materialized through the 2023 GT Track Series while the quirky one is based on the newly-introduced AMG GT stroller! Well, as it turns out, even the aftermarket realm wants to stand out in the Mercedes-AMG GT crowd as much as possible, no matter the time of day… or night.
Just recently, the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, again showed they will stop at nothing to portray their client’s visions. Even if those included a jump back in time to the roaring 1920s with a classic 1929 Ford Model A that went through a Matte Black color change, complete with gloss black and beige accents, plus a logo decal for the company that will proudly make us of it.
Sure, one might ask what does that have to do with a contemporary Mercedes-AMG GT? Well, not much, but these two vehicles just go to show how much dedication and flexibility reside among true car vinyl wrap experts these days. And this is also because the AMG GT might seem like any other artsy project at first. But bear with us because it is a bit more than that.
First of all, the client (an automotive enthusiast “who appreciates everything about cars and bikes”) allowed the aftermarket shop to perform a clear vinyl gloss to satin lamination on the more obvious yellow portions of the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe. Then, once they arrived at the rear, all abstract geometric hell broke loose, complete with a partially reflective vinyl theme that apparently includes all types of finishes: gloss, satin, and matte. Now, it will shine through both under the sun’s glimmer and when someone is using artificial light!
