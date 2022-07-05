Nissan Recalls 180,000 Trucks Over Transmission Issue

Back in June 2021, the peeps at Nissan North America received a complaint alleging a Frontier moving after being shifted into park. The dealer was unable to duplicate the concern, but as expected, the nine-speed automatic was collected and sent to the supplier for in-depth analysis. JATCO, the maker of arguably the worst CVTs in the world based on complaints submitted with the NHTSA, could not duplicate the issue.
That’s why Nissan shrugged it off as an isolated case. In the fall of 2021, the Japanese automaker received additional warranty claims related to both the Frontier and Titan pickup trucks. Once again, the condition could not be duplicated to identify the root cause. From January 2022 through February, the investigation was expanded into warranty claims. A damning vehicle owner’s questionnaire followed suit on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, yet Nissan simply couldn’t pinpoint the issue.
JATCO continued duplication testing, and come April 2022, the supplier discovered an interference between the parking pawl and the boss of the transmission case, resulting in intermittent non-engagement of the parking pawl. Nissan promptly initiated a design assessment, and the NHTSA requested additional intel from Nissan’s investigation into this problem.
Fast forward to June 2022, and that’s when the Japanese automaker concluded that both rear- and four-wheel-drive pickups could experience the intermittent non-engagement condition. Nissan is aware of four allegations of minor injury to date. The remedy for this peculiar issue is currently under development. Dealers will be notified on July 7th, and interim notification letters will be sent to all known affected owners on July 20th.
Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available. 180,176 vehicles are called back, produced from the 2020 through 2022 model years.
As a brief refresher, the nine-speed automatic produced by Nissan for the Frontier and Titan is licensed from Mercedes-Benz. Rather than 9G-Tronic, this torque-converter box is dubbed JR913E in Nissan applications.
