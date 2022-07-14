autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Prepares for Winter With a Cool Snow Camouflage Wrap

Home > News > Custom Cars
14 Jul 2022, 12:33 UTC ·
They say that “America’s sports car” is so deeply beloved because every iteration of it has been an even more perfect blank canvas for the owner to make it his/her own. And that’s also valid for the wise.
C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond Autosport 9 photos
C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond AutosportC8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond AutosportC8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond AutosportC8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond AutosportC8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond AutosportC8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond AutosportC8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond AutosportC8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap by Diamond Autosport
Ever since it was introduced on the market two years ago, the C8 Chevy Corvette has seen an increasing number of transformations that have helped the owners to stand out in the newly minted mid-engine performance car crowd. And, as it turns out, the personalization hype is showing no signs of dying down.

From young NBA stars like Dejounte Murray’s all-red (including the Forgiato Designs aftermarket forged wheels) example to stunning orange-and-black units that match the Glossy Black stripes with the wire spokes, anything is possible. And, as proof, we have both C8s also embedded second and third below.

But you know what? The wise say that one should always prepare for the unexpected – or, in this case, for winter, even though it’s still the middle of the summer. Alas, that would only be valid for this Corvette showcased by Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport, which is eager to highlight a custom piece based on the highly desirable eighth generation of “America's sports car.”

This C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nothing fancy – at least not from a distance. From afar, you might only see a sports car equipped with a few tuning assets, such as the front lip, side steps, and high wing, all making out a nice aerodynamic package. On closer inspection, one will surely notice that something is amiss, though. And we do not mean by that only the subtle bronze aftermarket wheels.

Instead, the real star of the custom show here is that cool (pun intended) snow camouflage wrap job. Oh, and the Lambo-style doors, of course!










Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Lambo Doors Snow Camo Wrap Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray lambo doors snow camouflage wrap custom sports car Diamond Autosport
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories