C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Prepares for Winter With a Cool Snow Camouflage Wrap

They say that “America’s sports car” is so deeply beloved because every iteration of it has been an even more perfect blank canvas for the owner to make it his/her own. And that’s also valid for the wise.
Ever since it was introduced on the market two years ago, the C8 Chevy Corvette has seen an increasing number of transformations that have helped the owners to stand out in the newly minted mid-engine performance car crowd. And, as it turns out, the personalization hype is showing no signs of dying down.
From young NBA stars like Dejounte Murray’s all-red (including the Forgiato Designs aftermarket forged wheels) example to stunning orange-and-black units that match the Glossy Black stripes with the wire spokes, anything is possible. And, as proof, we have both C8s also embedded second and third below.
But you know what? The wise say that one should always prepare for the unexpected – or, in this case, for winter, even though it’s still the middle of the summer. Alas, that would only be valid for this Corvette showcased by Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport, which is eager to highlight a custom piece based on the highly desirable eighth generation of “America's sports car.”
This C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nothing fancy – at least not from a distance. From afar, you might only see a sports car equipped with a few tuning assets, such as the front lip, side steps, and high wing, all making out a nice aerodynamic package. On closer inspection, one will surely notice that something is amiss, though. And we do not mean by that only the subtle bronze aftermarket wheels.
Instead, the real star of the custom show here is that cool (pun intended) snow camouflage wrap job. Oh, and the Lambo-style doors, of course!
