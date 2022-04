Ice White Cullinans Show a Contrasting Black Style as the Forgiato Way Forward

SUV

Rolls-Royce has not yet revealed 2022’s first-quarter sales results like Lambo just did . But we are pretty sure the record annual delivery trend will keep up pace with last year as both exotic manufacturers are quite happy with their ultra-luxury Cullinan and Urus super-SUVs. And that felicity is easily mirrored by the high number of custom builds.However, some people might have a tough time deciding which one is best for them – a comfortable Cullinan luxobarge or a nimbler Urus thoroughbred. Well, as far as a couple of aftermarket outlets are concerned – unlike the folks over at Platinum Motorsport Group – they have already made up their minds about who’s anwho.Even better, the Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialists at Diamond Autosport and Las Vegas, Nevada-based Elite Audio Customs & Collision think they also have a solution if you believe – like many other affluent Cullinan owners , except for Scott Disick – that a traditional murdered-out custom look has been played out.So, probably out of pure coincidence, both aftermarket shops recently highlighted an Ice White Rolls-Royce Cullinan each. More so, these hulking snowy apparitions were both riding lowered on contrasting , black Forgiato Designs forged wheels. Well, at least the design of the set is subtly different, so we know these two are not clones...They both seem ready to start a new twin-turbocharged V12 trend on behalf of 6.75-liter 563-horsepower ultra-luxury SUVs. But hey, can we please do something about the crimson interiors ? Everyone seems to think they fit every Rolls-Royce Cullinan out there, no matter how the exterior was styled...