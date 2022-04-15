Ice White Cullinans Show a Contrasting Black Style as the Forgiato Way Forward

From bespoke two-tone examples for artists to full-body Crystal Over Orange units, it seems the murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan trope has played out in the affluent SUV owners' world. So, here are a couple of aftermarket outlets wondering if “Ice White” is the next big Forgiato thing.
Rolls-Royce has not yet revealed 2022’s first-quarter sales results like Lambo just did. But we are pretty sure the record annual delivery trend will keep up pace with last year as both exotic manufacturers are quite happy with their ultra-luxury Cullinan and Urus super-SUVs. And that felicity is easily mirrored by the high number of custom builds.
However, some people might have a tough time deciding which one is best for them – a comfortable Cullinan luxobarge or a nimbler Urus thoroughbred. Well, as far as a couple of aftermarket outlets are concerned – unlike the folks over at Platinum Motorsport Group – they have already made up their minds about who’s an SUV who.
Even better, the Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialists at Diamond Autosport and Las Vegas, Nevada-based Elite Audio Customs & Collision think they also have a solution if you believe – like many other affluent Cullinan owners, except for Scott Disick – that a traditional murdered-out custom look has been played out.
So, probably out of pure coincidence, both aftermarket shops recently highlighted an Ice White Rolls-Royce Cullinan each. More so, these hulking snowy apparitions were both riding lowered on contrasting, black Forgiato Designs forged wheels. Well, at least the design of the set is subtly different, so we know these two are not clones...
They both seem ready to start a new twin-turbocharged V12 trend on behalf of 6.75-liter 563-horsepower ultra-luxury SUVs. But hey, can we please do something about the crimson interiors? Everyone seems to think they fit every Rolls-Royce Cullinan out there, no matter how the exterior was styled...
