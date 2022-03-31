Lowered Rolls-Royce Wraith Plays a Pearl White on Black Forgiatos Contrast Game

According to an alleged, officially confirmed report, Rolls-Royce has closed the Wraith and Dawn order books for good and the final production examples will be delivered next year. So, how do you stand out in a two-door, pillar-less suicide-door crowd from now on?
Well, all we can say is that Rolls-Royce's all-new, first-ever production EV, the Spectre, has just wrapped the cold-weather testing procedures. But it is still going to be a long and arduous waiting game since first sales are tentatively programmed for the fourth quarter of 2024. Until that happens, it is probably safe to assume the aftermarket world will have us covered.
For example, Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport is displaying the desirable full-size grand tourer with classy wrap attire. The Wraith seen here was probably customized for a very affluent client (it is not marked for sale) who opted to elegantly play the black-and-white contrasting game and still stand out in any knowledgeable personalization crowd.
Unlike many of its Cullinan siblings, who mostly think that murdered-out is the only way to hide some of the SUV’s inherent design flaws, this Wraith has a completely traditional and subtle body style, to begin with. One that needs to be flaunted all day long, on this occasion through a Pearl White wrapping procedure. Interestingly, we are not dealing here with a Black Badge, so the luxury GT was deemed sportier through other artifices.
As such, Diamond went down the logical path of lowering this Wraith on top of a forged set of black wheels from the Los Angeles, California-based experts over at Forgiato Designs. By the way, just in case this still does not feel sporty or menacing enough, we have a solution embedded second below.
That would be a neat-looking all-black Ferrari SF90 Stradale that was remastered by RDB LA using a Novitec exhaust and suspension kit to ride slammed on a matching-black set of aftermarket wheels.
