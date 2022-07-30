Custom Valarra Corvette Widebody Took Three Years To Get Done, Has Its Cool Mural

Colloquially known as the ‘Vette, secretly dreamt of by an entire planet of automotive enthusiasts, enjoyed by many, and reworked as their own by a select few. And this is just one of the nutshells that might try to engulf almost seven decades of legends and history. Alas, we are not here to debate its fully established icon status, but rather play a little upon the custom possibilities.
So, have you seen the madness surrounding the C8 Stingray and Z06 iterations? Unless you have been living under a rock in a galaxy far, far away, this question was rhetorical. But it serves a purpose – if you are willing to go back a couple of iterations, or already own a cool C6 that needs to be transformed to be enjoyed again, we might have stumbled upon the perfect alien-like customization idea.
Has anyone heard of Valarra, a little Pinellas Park, Florida-based innovation and customization outlet? Well, back in 2019 they made the headlines with their supercar-style take on the C6 Chevy Corvette that was labeled as the most insane body kit ever by some, or the bonkers next-level widebody by others. Anyway, one can easily take a hint – it is bat-shit crazy to the point of people suggesting this could work as the Dark Knight’s next Batmobile when simply dressed up in black, and Valarra itself praises the “alien overloads who blessed us with this widebody spaceship.” Of course, something is definitely amiss here.
And by that, we do not mean just the fact that we are dealing with a “complete custom kit car based on the Chevy C6 Corvette platform (that is) fabricated with high-quality parts (and) contains all you need – including interior - for a complete transformation.” Yep, they did say this morphing is valid for the cockpit, as well. So, after securing a 2005-2013 Chevy Corvette, one can get to building something that allows for limitless customization.
Anyway, it seems that performing the Valarra transformation was just one of the steps required by the owner to properly make this C6 his own. According to the available information, this performance kit car is also equipped with suspension products from FlyyAir Suspensions and was also made to fully warrant its alien spaceship praise by the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz.
The team, along with a little help from a full custom Avery Dennison Graphics chrome wrap (you know them, these are the same folks that “set the industry standard in vinyl graphic design and automotive wrap graphics, worldwide”) went out of their way to make this an interesting blend between an outrageous piece of custom kit car and fully-fledged urban street art. Yep, that qualifies as car art because of one fine detail.
At the end of the three-year-long custom project, a celebration was probably in order. So, the MetroWrapz photoshoot also included something that would bode well for the effort – such as an entire custom mural painted by Patrice Moretti (aka Smog One – or smogoneart as he is known on social media). Yep, Corvette things are certainly being done differently out there in Miami!
