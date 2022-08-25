Gold Chrome and Black, Versace Rolls-Royce Looks Like a True Fashionista Epitome

What happens when a Rolls-Royce coming straight out of the factory is not enough to get your groove on? Well, there are so many aftermarket outlets out there that will portray your vision you need not worry about a thing. Even if it is a Versace-inspired one!
For example, the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there. And they will stop at nothing to accurately portray their client's vision, even if it’s a two-tone black and gold chrome one! And there is no need to take our word for granted, as this Rolls-Royce limousine (a first-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, if we are not mistaken) stands out in any crowd as a big fashionista statement. Obviously, the owner is someone who loves to do just that.
And as far as Slim Stunta (the artist, the actor, the CEO, and podcast host behind the Stunt Lifestyle and We in Miami) is concerned, this could not ring truer – just look at his other car in the garage, a full gold chrome Bentley Continental GT Convertible! Anyway, his latest whip was not left stock for too long, and the black Rolls-Royce soon embarked on a journey of outrageous self-discovery.
With help from the MetroWrapz team, of course, who created a posh, two-tone contrasting black and gold chrome appearance, then topped all that with little gold chrome or black details (one can see them all embedded below or tucked in the gallery above), as well as with a Versace-inspired theme across the “hood, roof and trunk complimented by gold chrome accents and rim center caps.”
The result speaks for itself, and it is going to be a good while before the ultra-luxury or super-SUV fans top that fashionista epitome with something even cooler based on their favorite Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Lamborghini Urus. Until then, this Rolls-Royce clearly is not everyone’s cup of tea. But, then again, it is also increasingly harder to stand out in the posh, affluent crowds nowadays.
