Gold Chrome and Black, Versace Rolls-Royce Looks Like a True Fashionista Epitome

More on this:

1 Camo-Wrapped BMW M8 Thinks, Almost Inconspicuously, “Every Day (Is a) Good Day”

2 Custom Valarra Corvette Widebody Took Three Years To Get Done, Has Its Cool Mural

3 Nissan GT-R Is a Perfectly Custom Lightning Storm of Red, Black, and Glow in the Dark

4 Billionaire P.A.'s Custom Jeep Wrangler Sure is Worthy of Its “WealthIcon” Nickname

5 AMG GT Has Reflective Satin Gloss Matte Art Wrap, “Swipe Right” for Night Vision