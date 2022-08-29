YouTubers Review 2022 Dodge Challenger Jailbreak, With 10-HP Bump, and Options Worth $90K

The Dodge Challenger is a front-runner in American muscle car history. Its affordable pricing, sporting heritage, and irresistible roar has compelled American consumers for decades. The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye Jailbreak adds oomph to an already admirable package. Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes recently got their hands dirty with this mean-eyed street demon.
Let’s face it. The Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT package are an irresistible duo. Their appeal crosses the boundaries of age and automotive taste. The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye Jailbreak is the final ingredient for this tasteful muscle car.
The simple definition of a 'jailbreak' is to free oneself from incarceration. In the world of computing, it’s removing restrictions imposed by the manufacturer or operator. The 2022 SRT Hellcat Jailbreak takes the latter definition.
This dash of awesomeness includes previously unavailable restricted combos, including paint and interior specs, with a ten-horsepower bump sprinkled on top. It doesn’t come cheap, with a starting price of $94,878.
The jailbreak version’s powerplant packs a recalibrated 6.2-liter V8 offering a 10-hp boost for a ludicrous 807 hp (818 ps) and 707 lb-ft (958 Nm) of torque.
“The gimmick of this is that they are not stopping you from making an ugly combination of colors and stuff for your car,” Yuri joked.
Unlike most European luxury car manufacturers that won’t accept any weird spec-ing combo regardless of your social status or chunky bank account, Dodge is letting its clientele go harm.
“It does handle pretty well. It still feels like a boat, but I love the feeling of this. It’s so controllable,” Jakub said.
The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye Jailbreak still has the same old ZF 8-speed auto. The duo felt the shifts were great, even though the downshifts felt slower in this version. In their opinion, a manual would have been even better.
Would you rather get a 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat and spec it on your own or get the Jailbreak with a 10-hp bump and badging? Let us know what you think in the comment section.
