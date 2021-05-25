Disgruntled CGI Master Returns 2022 F-150 Lightning to SVT Performance Origins

Ford clearly took a bold approach when it decided to mix heritage with zero-emission mobility to pave the way for a future business. And it’s obvious that some people didn’t take it easy on the company for using the Mustang name on the Mach-E crossover EV. Or because it decided to have the all-new 2022 F-150 electric pickup truck dubbed the Lightning. And we shouldn’t even get them started on the Lightning Pro, which is the work-focused base version.
Anyone with a little bit of Blue Oval knowledge about the history of its most successful performance versions might remember the 1993-1995 and 1999-2004 Ford SVT Lightning trucks. They were created as sports/performance versions by the iconic SVT (Special Vehicle Team) and naturally featured lots of enhancements alongside a feisty Windsor (351ci, 240 hp) or Triton (330ci, Eaton supercharged, 360/380 hp) V8.
In recent times, the 2022 F-150 Lightning has morphed into a zero-emission truck with up to 300 miles (483 km) of range. Granted, the reinvented Lightning packs even more power than its SVT predecessors, as it will become available with either 426 or 563 horsepower, but it seems that’s not enough for some of the fans.
Case in point with pixel master Timothy Adry Emmanuel (a.k.a. adry53customs on social media), who isn’t exactly on the same page with Ford for its latest EV move. It seems that he’s not actually upset because the F-150 has gone electric, but rather the fact that Ford’s Lightning nameplate changes meaning from performance to EV, especially from the design standpoint. He clearly specifies that for him, “Lightning is NOT an ordinary F-150”.
Naturally, digital artists don’t need to stand idle and just talk about their concerns, as imagination is always their greatest weapon. As such, he attempts to fix the perceived wrongs and revert the Lightning to its rightful performance status. Of course, his unofficial take on the sportier 2022 F-150 Lightning isn’t alone, as it presents itself both in standard form and as a short cab version.
Instead, the remastered version also enjoys the company of the previous incarnations to make sure the digital artist makes a red (herring) example out of this hypothetical performance conversion. We can’t say it looks bad, and perhaps it will even inspire Ford to give a sporty nod to the SVT heritage further down the road.
