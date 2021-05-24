2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Introduced, Work EV Starts at $39,974 or $49,974

Just a few days ago, the Blue Oval took the all-electric pickup truck segment by storm with the official reveal of the 2022 F-150 Lightning. It comes with the usual F-Series design values, (probably) the same practicality, as well as great zero-emission credentials, such as up to 300 miles (483 km) of range. Not to mention the incredibly low price of just $39,974 before any incentives.
As it turns out, the “commercial-oriented entry model” sporting the cool MSRP tag is actually a slightly different truck. As opposed to the XLT ($52,974 MSRP) or the pricier Lariat and Platinum, this one is called the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. And it was just highlighted by the Blue Oval for its own moment of stardom on the EV red carpet.
Ford is probably trying to ensure that it will get all the basics covered, such as reassuring commercial-vehicle clients they have a partner in the Lightning Pro and taking a jab at upcoming rivals that are currently mostly focusing on the fun parts, and less on the work-related activities.
Alongside the E-Transit, the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro targets the “large market for fully electric commercial vans and pickups” and promises accessibility (as far as pricing is concerned, we’ll see how fast it gets into dealerships), better productivity, and the very important lower cost of ownership.
By the way, the company shares more details about the pricing strategy for the EV F-150 now that its commercial-oriented model got baptized as the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro. So, the sub-$40k model gets the standard battery (with a targeted EPA range of 230 miles/370 km), dual motor 4x4, and 426 horsepower.
But it turns out Pro customers won’t miss out on the extended-range action either, as the second-largest U.S. automaker also makes this version available with the 563-horsepower powertrain and the EPA-estimated range of 300 miles (483 km). On the other hand, the F-150 Lightning Pro in this configuration is way closer to the Lightning XLT as far as the price goes, as it carries a starting MSRP of $49,974.
Ford is probably trying to ensure that it will get all the basics covered, such as reassuring commercial-vehicle clients they have a partner in the Lightning Pro and taking a jab at upcoming rivals that are currently mostly focusing on the fun parts, and less on the work-related activities.
Alongside the E-Transit, the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro targets the “large market for fully electric commercial vans and pickups” and promises accessibility (as far as pricing is concerned, we’ll see how fast it gets into dealerships), better productivity, and the very important lower cost of ownership.
By the way, the company shares more details about the pricing strategy for the EV F-150 now that its commercial-oriented model got baptized as the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro. So, the sub-$40k model gets the standard battery (with a targeted EPA range of 230 miles/370 km), dual motor 4x4, and 426 horsepower.
But it turns out Pro customers won’t miss out on the extended-range action either, as the second-largest U.S. automaker also makes this version available with the 563-horsepower powertrain and the EPA-estimated range of 300 miles (483 km). On the other hand, the F-150 Lightning Pro in this configuration is way closer to the Lightning XLT as far as the price goes, as it carries a starting MSRP of $49,974.