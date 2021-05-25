Close Up Photo Shows the SpaceX Resilience Capsule Still Tied to the ISS

Moskva and Admiral Grigorovich Russian Warships Participate in Black Sea Drills

The almighty missile cruiser Moskva proved its capabilities once again, in recent drills performed at the Black Sea Fleet’s training ranges, where she was accompanied by the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, for a joint air defense exercise. 1 photo



Like all cruisers in her class, she was developed to provide protection against attacks launched from carrier ships. What were formerly known as the “Soviet Rocket Cruisers” represent a new class of ships built as part of Project 1164 that began during the Soviet era and was continued by modern Russia. After its major deployment at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, in 2015, where it led Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce, the Moskva missile cruiser has participated in several military trainings this year.



During the most recent air defense exercise, Moskva’s crew had to conduct a reconnaissance mission in order to locate a detachment of enemy ships, and then simulate a missile attack against the targets. According to a Black Sea Fleet statement, cited by the Russian media, the warships were able to successfully detect the enemy ships and aircraft, and to initiate a simulated missile attack while also activating



The operations for the air defense exercise were carried out by the crew of the Moskva missile cruiser and that of the Admiral Grigorovich frigate.



Commissioned in 2016, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate is another important ship of the Black Sea Fleet, built as part of Project 11356R/M. Designed to destroy surface ships, submarines and ground installations, this versatile frigate is equipped with 8 Kalibr-NK cruise missile launchers, which have a strike range of about 1,615 miles (2,600 km).

