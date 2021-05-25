Blown Chevrolet C10 “RS” Truck Looks So Outrageous People Think It's a Rendering

Sometimes there’s a very fine line between CGI projects created by digital artists and the real world. And there are quite a lot of pixel masters that will gladly trespass, either due to occupational hazard or just for plain old fun. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that people are sometimes confused about what’s what.
Let's try and put everything into perspective. Certain virtual creations are easily recognizable as forever belonging to the figments of one’s imagination. It's not because they’re outrageously shocking, but they’re clearly not feasible from the technical standpoint as far as automotive projects are concerned.
Others might easily get out into the real world, but there’s no one willing to build them, no matter how cool they look. And then there’s a big lot of digital creations that serve as cool appetizers for things gearing up to become a reality. Again, it’s not the shock value that makes them stand out but the willingness to shell out the big bucks needed for the custom build.
On the other hand, real-life beats imagination by a mile (or more) sometimes. The confusion is still understandable, though, if a digital artist presents these marvelous monsters, and sometimes even plays with them in the virtual world.
Let's take pixel master Camm Fisher (a.k.a. camm_fish on social media) for example, as he recently gave us another look at a neat Chevy C10 restomod build depicting a blown and very red beast of a classic pickup truck. Funnily enough, in previous posts, the digital artist expressed his concern that sometimes people call out this truck for not being real.
But, frankly, it’s perfectly understandable. After all, the CGI expert has played with its custom body in the virtual world on several occasions. That’s bound to get people confused, perhaps even annoyed. Luckily, we can vouch for the red monster and its actual existence, also with help from Fisher, who embedded not just still but also moving proof that we’re faced with the real deal!
Others might easily get out into the real world, but there’s no one willing to build them, no matter how cool they look. And then there’s a big lot of digital creations that serve as cool appetizers for things gearing up to become a reality. Again, it’s not the shock value that makes them stand out but the willingness to shell out the big bucks needed for the custom build.
On the other hand, real-life beats imagination by a mile (or more) sometimes. The confusion is still understandable, though, if a digital artist presents these marvelous monsters, and sometimes even plays with them in the virtual world.
Let's take pixel master Camm Fisher (a.k.a. camm_fish on social media) for example, as he recently gave us another look at a neat Chevy C10 restomod build depicting a blown and very red beast of a classic pickup truck. Funnily enough, in previous posts, the digital artist expressed his concern that sometimes people call out this truck for not being real.
But, frankly, it’s perfectly understandable. After all, the CGI expert has played with its custom body in the virtual world on several occasions. That’s bound to get people confused, perhaps even annoyed. Luckily, we can vouch for the red monster and its actual existence, also with help from Fisher, who embedded not just still but also moving proof that we’re faced with the real deal!