The Ford F-150 Lightning Can Tow, but It Won't Take You Very Far

The Ford F-150 Lightning is on track to become America’s most important pickup truck. But the zero-tailpipe emission life doesn’t come without drawbacks. One of the most recent proofs is a test done by a YouTuber known for his blunt approach when it comes to talking about any type of vehicle. Moreover, it’s his pickup truck that gets reviewed in this towing test. Here’s what the man concluded.
The Ford F-150 Lightning has proprietary software built in which, according to the manufacturer, can “accurately calculate remaining vehicle range using real-time conditions so customers can tow with greater confidence.” Hoovies Garage’s Tyler Hoover decided to put these claims to the test by using the truck as any other person out there.
The Ford F-150 Lightning tested by the YouTuber is a well-equipped Lariat model but has the small 98-kWh, 240-mi (386-km) battery. It puts out 452 HP (458 PS) and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque thanks to a dual motor setup. This combination allows the vehicle to tow up to 7,700 lb (3,493 kg). If equipped with the bigger battery, then the towing capacity increases to 10,000 lb (4,536 kg).
He planned two trips of about 128 mi (206 km) in total, and the all-electric pickup truck was charged up to a bit over 200 mi (322 km). He attached a trailer made from aluminum that weighs around 1,400 lb (635 kg) and wanted to transport two vehicles. Unfortunately, he brought home only one.
As the video down below shows, after hooking up the trailer and going to meet with Car Wizard, he had 197 mi (317 km) of range left. But things start to look shaky from the very beginning. After doing ten miles (16 kilometers), the YouTuber noticed that the range dropped by 20 miles (32 kilometers).
The rainy, windy day might’ve not helped with conserving range. The YouTuber arrived at his destination with 132 mi (212 km) of range left. This means he traveled approximately 32 mi (51 km) with an empty trailer, and the range dropped by 65 mi (104 km).
Now comes the interesting bit. He had to load up a 2,200-lb (998-kg) 1930 Ford Model A and take it home. The other vehicle that he wanted to tow was a first-generation Ford F-150 Raptor that weighs around 6,000 lb (2,722 kg) which would’ve really tested the F-150 Lightning’s towing range and capacity.
The Ford Model A was loaded up on the trailer, and the journey back home started. The YouTuber admitted that towing with the EV pickup truck feels “effortless” despite range anxiety remaining an issue. “It really, truly doesn’t feel like it’s there,” said the host of Hoovies Garage.
But after going only one mile (1.6 kilometers), the disgruntled F-150 Lightning owner says the range dropped a lot more. And it did – by three miles (five kilometers)!
He continued the journey, and the warning for low driving range appeared just as the man reached his neighborhood. He had 50 mi (80 km) left in the battery.
“That was abysmally bad. If the future electric, there has to be some kind of solution for this,” concluded Tyler Hoover.
Now watch the entire adventure, and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us.
