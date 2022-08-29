2024 Mitsubishi Triton / L200 Spied With Outlander-Inspired Face, Musket-Like Exhaust

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton / L200 has been spied testing yet again, and this time the design is a bit more visible compared to previous sightings.
Set to replace the fifth generation model, which has been around since 2014 and is basically the same vehicle as the Fiat Fullback, and Ram 1200, the next Triton / L200 has an evolutionary styling.
For one, if you close at the front end, you will see some cues that appear to have been inspired by the latest Outlander. The grille has a two-bar pattern, the headlamps are still big, and the hood protrudes more into the fenders. Speaking of the latter, they are very pronounced, and in all likelihood, they sport black plastic cladding, just like the lower parts of the body, which will contribute to its utilitarian stance.
The first thing that stands out when you look at the back end is the musket-like exhaust tip. Nonetheless, don’t expect to see it on the production variant, as this is a provisional piece. Vertical taillights flank the tailgate, and the rear bumper looks cleaner than before. Elsewhere, almost everything else about the new Triton / L200 screams ‘evolutionary,’ save for the wheelbase, which appears to have grown in length, thus resulting in a more spacious cockpit, and additional legroom for those sitting at the back.
At this point, you are probably wondering about the nuts and bolts and the oily bits, yet the Japanese automaker has managed to keep these details close to its chest so far. Still, it is possible that the upcoming pickup from Mitsubishi will have a lot of things in common with the next-gen Nissan Navara. Power-wise, it could get several diesel engines and perhaps a plug-in hybrid assembly too. The official unveiling date is unknown, but it could lose the camouflage altogether in the second half of next year.
