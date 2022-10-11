autoevolution
Mitsubishi Outlander Goes Black in Japan With New Special Edition Model

11 Oct 2022, 07:20 UTC ·
They may be busy with the new ASX in the West, which is nothing more than a rebadged Renault Captur, but in their home market, Mitsubishi have expanded the Outlander range with the introduction of a new special edition.
Mitsubishi Outlander Black EditionMitsubishi Outlander Black EditionMitsubishi Outlander Black EditionMitsubishi Outlander Black EditionMitsubishi Outlander Black Edition
Christened the Mitsubishi Outlander Black Edition, it sports some features in black, such as the grille, side mirror casings, skid plates at both ends, and exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels. It is available in six paint finishes, including the Titanium Gray Metallic / Black Mica that is limited to this version of the crossover.

Building on the G trim level, which is the mid-range option, the new Outlander Black Edition is available as a five- and seven-seater. Pricing kicks off at 5,047,900 yen for the former, and 5,139,200 yen for the latter, equaling to $34,677 and $35,304, respectively, at today’s exchange rates. Both variants pack the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, backed up by two electric motors, for a combined 248 hp (252 ps / 185 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, and all-wheel drive.

Besides the introduction of the new Black Edition, Mitsubishi has also made a few adjustments to the rest of the Outlander family in the Land of the Rising Sun. For instance, there is now an in-car Wi-Fi internet connection, which will require users to register for ‘Mitsubishi Connect’ and sign a separate paid option.

Another novelty represents the introduction of the door lock/unlock function in the ‘My Mitsubishi Connect’ smartphone app, which does the obvious. Finally, two new bi-tone finishes have been added to the color palette, the Red Diamond / Black Mica, and Sterling Silver Metallic / Black Mica.

Just like the Black Edition, the regular Mitsubishi Outlander models pack the same powertrain. They are offered in the M, G, and P configurations, as a five-seater in the former, five- or seven-seater in the mid-spec, and seven-seater in the top-of-the-line variant. Pricing starts at 4,621,100 yen ($31,745) for the M, 4,959,900 yen ($34,072) for the G, and 5,485,700 ($37,685) for the P.

