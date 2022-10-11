Mitsubishi Outlander Goes Black in Japan With New Special Edition Model

They may be busy with the new ASX in the West, which is nothing more than a rebadged Renault Captur, but in their home market, Mitsubishi have expanded the Outlander range with the introduction of a new special edition.
Christened the Mitsubishi Outlander Black Edition, it sports some features in black, such as the grille, side mirror casings, skid plates at both ends, and exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels. It is available in six paint finishes, including the Titanium Gray Metallic / Black Mica that is limited to this version of the crossover.
Building on the G trim level, which is the mid-range option, the new Outlander Black Edition is available as a five- and seven-seater. Pricing kicks off at 5,047,900 yen for the former, and 5,139,200 yen for the latter, equaling to $34,677 and $35,304, respectively, at today’s exchange rates. Both variants pack the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, backed up by two electric motors, for a combined 248 hp (252 ps / 185 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, and all-wheel drive.
Besides the introduction of the new Black Edition, Mitsubishi has also made a few adjustments to the rest of the Outlander family in the Land of the Rising Sun. For instance, there is now an in-car Wi-Fi internet connection, which will require users to register for ‘Mitsubishi Connect’ and sign a separate paid option.
Another novelty represents the introduction of the door lock/unlock function in the ‘My Mitsubishi Connect’ smartphone app, which does the obvious. Finally, two new bi-tone finishes have been added to the color palette, the Red Diamond / Black Mica, and Sterling Silver Metallic / Black Mica.
Just like the Black Edition, the regular Mitsubishi Outlander models pack the same powertrain. They are offered in the M, G, and P configurations, as a five-seater in the former, five- or seven-seater in the mid-spec, and seven-seater in the top-of-the-line variant. Pricing starts at 4,621,100 yen ($31,745) for the M, 4,959,900 yen ($34,072) for the G, and 5,485,700 ($37,685) for the P.
