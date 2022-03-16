autoevolution
Black Edition Mitsubishi Outlander Embraces its Dark Side

16 Mar 2022, 17:18 UTC
With a package that goes back to at least the 2016 model year, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Black Edition returns with a starting price of $29,995. The package includes black front and rear bumpers, black door handles, side mirrors and black 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the look carries over with a black headliner and pillars along with dual zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.
The Black Edition is based on the SE trim level, which starts at $29,165 for the front-drive model, putting this package’s premium at $800.

Sharing mechanicals with the Nissan Rogue, the Outlander compact SUV employs a 181-horspower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable transmission driving the front wheels. All-wheel-drive will set you back an additional $2,000.

While the Mitsubishi Outlander Black Edition has a relatively long history, these blacked-out trim level versions are not unique to the brand. Virtually all manufacturers offer a blacked-out trim package in one form or another with various noir-themed names like Midnight (Chevrolet and Nissan), Night (Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai), Kia Nightfall, Toyota Nightshade, and Subaru Onyx. The simple Black Edition trim level name used by Mitsubishi is also employed by GMC, Honda and Mercedes-Benz.

Typically, these appearance packages add anywhere from $800 to $1,200 on mid-range models to give dealers a sharper-looking alternative to offer at a small premium. On the other end of the scale, the 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition is more akin to a top Platinum in trim at other brands with an MSRP of over $50,000.

The black-out trim packages, in helping vehicles stand out from standard models can be a low-cost investment to boost resale value. Black as a car color is popular and doesn’t really have a negative effect on resale but adding black wheels and exterior accents may give it an edge over a vehicle that doesn’t.
Editor's note: Photo Gallery shows the Mitsubishi Outlander SEL trim level, not the Black Edition.

