Black Edition Mitsubishi Outlander Embraces its Dark Side

With a package that goes back to at least the 2016 model year, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Black Edition returns with a starting price of $29,995. The package includes black front and rear bumpers, black door handles, side mirrors and black 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the look carries over with a black headliner and pillars along with dual zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

