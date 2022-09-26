2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the U.S. Market Priced at $39,845

Previously an EV pioneer, Mitsubishi currently is a very different automaker from the days of the i-MiEV and its badge-engineered French siblings. The Japanese automaker waxes lyrical about the all-new Outlander PHEV for the U.S. market, which is due to go on sale in the U.S. in November with a starting price of $39,845 sans destination.
Revealed in October 2021, the Outlander PHEV hardly is a Mitsubishi under the skin due to the Renault-Nissan alliance’s influence. Based on the CMF-CD platform of the Rogue, the sport utility vehicle still features a Mitsubishi-developed engine in the guise of the 4B12. The combustion-only Outlander, by comparison, employs the PR25DD engine from Nissan.
Classified as a compact rather than a mid-size crossover, the Outlander PHEV will arrive stateside for the 2023 model year with up to 420 miles (676 kilometers) of range. Only 38 miles (61 kilometers) are fully electric, made possible by a 20-kWh battery mounted below the floor. Equipped with a DC fast-charging system, the Japanese SUV can be charged to 80 percent in just under 40 minutes. At press time, Outlander PHEV is the only non-luxury-brand PHEV in the U.S. equipped with fast-charging capability.
The Atkinson-cycle powerplant is connected to a JATCO-supplied CVT, and the miles per gallon equivalent is listed at 64 MPGe. By comparison, the five-passenger Toyota RAV4 Prime - also a compact SUV - rocks 94 MPGe. Not good enough, Mitsubishi, unfortunately it's not good enough...
Gifted with three-row seating, the Outlander PHEV “is the pinnacle of Mitsubishi Motors' engineering” according to Mark Chaffin, the President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Complex though it may be from an engineering standpoint, crossovers aren’t particularly cool, not when compared to past icons such as the Lancer EVO and the 3000GT.
What Mitsubishi class Super All-Wheel Control is another way of saying e-AWD, in the sense that the 2.4-liter engine drives the front wheels and a rear electric motor sweetens the deal with 134 horsepower. Combined system output is estimated at 248 horsepower and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).
