2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the U.S. Market Priced at $39,845

More on this:

1 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon Is the Perfect Base for an Affordable Overland Camper Van

2 2024 Mitsubishi Triton / L200 Spied With Outlander-Inspired Face, Musket-Like Exhaust

3 Three Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught by Police After Crashing a BMW X6

4 New eCanter Truck From Daimler to Be Presented at IAA Transportation

5 2023 Mitsubishi Triton Won’t Receive V6 Power