Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon Is the Perfect Base for an Affordable Overland Camper Van

More on this:

1 Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear L400 Is the Perfect Platform for a Capable Off-Road Camper

2 1995 Mitsubishi Delica JB500 Camper Hides a Couple of Surprises, It's Still a Great Rig

3 This 1989 Mitsubishi Delica 4x4 Is the Perfect Base for Your Off-Road Camper Conversion

4 Rare DIY Toyota Hiace Camper Van Shows Impressive Packaging, All-Wheel-Drive Capabilities

5 JDM 4x4 Van Test - as Shakespeare Put It, "4WD Alone Does Not an Off Roader Make"