Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon Is the Perfect Base for an Affordable Overland Camper Van

Although its age would classify it as an oldtimer, this 1991 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon is still modern and in good shape. This recommends it as the perfect base for an overland camper van project.
The Mitsubishi Delica is undoubtedly not delicate as its name suggests, with its van body mated to an off-roader chassis. It has all the bells and whistles expected in a much tougher vehicle, including 4x4 transmission and a dual-range transfer case which allows it to tackle almost any terrain. We’re not talking about the inept version sold in the U.S. with rear-wheel drive and a 2.4-liter gas engine. What we really want is the JDM import with a 2.5-liter diesel engine and 4x4 tech.
This 1991 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon comes with all that and a very well-maintained condition. Besides the usual corrosion on the underside, which used to be a hallmark of Japanese vehicles, this Delica looks almost new. It’s a right-hand drive, and it was imported into the U.S. under previous ownership. The left-side sliding door might pose some problems when traveling, forcing passengers to get off in the way of traffic.
The silver-finished 15-inch wheels wear chrome center caps and are wrapped in 215/80 Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT tires. The Delica has power steering, and the brakes feature discs up front and drums out back. The seat upholstery is in good condition, and the van comes with a cool box in the center console. This is connected to the climate control system, cooling or warming the contents as desired. The Delica is not shy in equipment, being true to its Japanese nature.
Being a proper off-road vehicle, this comes with a dash-mounted combination of altimeter and inclinometer. The versatility is evident in how the cabin’s two benches can be rearranged or folded flat to create a sleeping surface. The front passenger seat hides the diesel engine underneath, which was reportedly replaced in 2020. Power is sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transaxle and a dual-range transfer case. The Delica is offered on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid at $3,000.
This 1991 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon comes with all that and a very well-maintained condition. Besides the usual corrosion on the underside, which used to be a hallmark of Japanese vehicles, this Delica looks almost new. It’s a right-hand drive, and it was imported into the U.S. under previous ownership. The left-side sliding door might pose some problems when traveling, forcing passengers to get off in the way of traffic.
The silver-finished 15-inch wheels wear chrome center caps and are wrapped in 215/80 Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT tires. The Delica has power steering, and the brakes feature discs up front and drums out back. The seat upholstery is in good condition, and the van comes with a cool box in the center console. This is connected to the climate control system, cooling or warming the contents as desired. The Delica is not shy in equipment, being true to its Japanese nature.
Being a proper off-road vehicle, this comes with a dash-mounted combination of altimeter and inclinometer. The versatility is evident in how the cabin’s two benches can be rearranged or folded flat to create a sleeping surface. The front passenger seat hides the diesel engine underneath, which was reportedly replaced in 2020. Power is sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transaxle and a dual-range transfer case. The Delica is offered on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid at $3,000.