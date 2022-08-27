Three Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught by Police After Crashing a BMW X6

Three men have been apprehended by the New York City Police after they got involved in a hit and run. The BMW X6 driven by the suspects entered a collision with a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. The accident resulted in the death of the Mitsubishi driver, a 69-year-old woman. The SUV driver and passengers turned themselves in and currently remain in Police custody.
An accident that happened near the Yankee Stadium in New York City scared passers-by and wrecked two vehicles. A family has also lost a mother and grandmother. The driver of the BMW allegedly ran a red light and all three of those inside the vehicle at fault fled the scene after they saw what happened. Unfortunately, the victim was an innocent woman who lost her life.
When the Police arrived at the scene, they discovered that the abandoned BMW X6 had catalytic converters in it. That’s when they became even more suspicious.
The news about the accident spread rapidly and a man says he recognized the SUV. A video shot at night allegedly shows the same plateless BMW driving in the Bronx area where these men used to run their illegal operation. Police did find a number plate inside the X6 but were unable to link it to previous thefts.
The NYC Police told ABC7NY the three men are a suspected ring of catalytic converter thieves who targeted mostly car owners from the Bronx area. The problem is well known by the authorities. They tried to come up with a solution, but it will take time to implement it properly. Authorities recommend car owners have their catalytic converters etched.
The suspects are now accused of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and possession of stolen property. They are scheduled to appear in front of a judge.
Police are also trying to find the cars that were left without a catalytic converter. If the cuts match up with the ones found in the BMW, they will be returned to their rightful owners.
