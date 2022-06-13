NYPD Reports Another Massive Rise in Vehicle Theft, Surprises Nobody

Late last year, we reported on how the ongoing global health crisis has led to a wild uptick in the number of vehicle thefts affecting residents of New York City. From Brooklyn to the Bronx, from Staten Island to Queens, law enforcement city-wide has been waging open conflict against a new breed of thieves using counterfeit electronic keys to make their getaway.
Well, recent reports from the NYPD seem to indicate the gradual slowdown of the health crisis hasn't done anything to alleviate the issue. If anything, the problem has only gotten worse. According to official data released by the department, incidents of grand larceny involving a motor vehicle increased from 3,587 incidents by June 5th, 2021, to 5,420 incidents at the same time this year.
This represents an increase of over 51-percent between these two dates. Of these incidents, at least 2,200 of them involved the vehicle either being unlocked or with the keys left in the ignition. Even so, New York City law enforcement has reason to suspect the same forged electronic keys from our last reporting on this matter are still playing a vital role in this dramatic rise in vehicle theft. But what this does mean for the hard-working people of New York City is that as many as four out of every ten vehicle thefts in its vicinity were completely avoidable.
According to Fox News, NYPD authorities have been scavenging junk yards, recycling centers, and other shady places across the city lately, hoping to find evidence of sophisticated crime rings that often use high-tech means of stealing vehicles, stripping them of all valuable parts, and then discarding their remains throughout the city. Through identifying the VIN numbers on potentially stolen vehicles in these locations, it's hoped some may harbor clues that lead to arrests that may ultimately bring the problem back under control.
This represents an increase of over 51-percent between these two dates. Of these incidents, at least 2,200 of them involved the vehicle either being unlocked or with the keys left in the ignition. Even so, New York City law enforcement has reason to suspect the same forged electronic keys from our last reporting on this matter are still playing a vital role in this dramatic rise in vehicle theft. But what this does mean for the hard-working people of New York City is that as many as four out of every ten vehicle thefts in its vicinity were completely avoidable.
According to Fox News, NYPD authorities have been scavenging junk yards, recycling centers, and other shady places across the city lately, hoping to find evidence of sophisticated crime rings that often use high-tech means of stealing vehicles, stripping them of all valuable parts, and then discarding their remains throughout the city. Through identifying the VIN numbers on potentially stolen vehicles in these locations, it's hoped some may harbor clues that lead to arrests that may ultimately bring the problem back under control.