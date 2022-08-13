YouTuber Discovers Dangerous Flaw on Junkyard 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider, It Needed a Recall

Most people believe supercars don't come with faults. Otherwise, why would anyone pay top bucks to experience the same issues you'd get on a base model Honda? But the truth of the matter is that supercars often come with problems. And as Sam of Samcrac YouTube channel recently discovered, some of these faults could be dangerous.
Car faults are expected. Today, it's common for automakers to do recalls when faults arise. While it costs them a pretty penny to have these units shipped back, it's often the right thing to do, compared to dealing with a lawsuit once authorities come knocking.
Also, when a safety problem arises, an auto manufacturer is compelled by law to initiate a recall, since it may put both the driver and the car at risk.
However, not all issues get the attention of authorities or vehicle owners. Sam discovered a significant flaw in his recently acquired Ferrari 360 Spider.
According to the YouTuber, the Ferrari 360 Spider reported massive fires because it came with faulty fuel pump straight from the factory.
"The plastics used in the top hat of these pumps were pretty weak, and after a few years and a little bit of heat, well, they become brittle, and they break, and fuel just seeps out the top," Sam revealed.
Underneath the fuel pump, there's a hot catalytic converter that would lead to fire once fuel started leaking.
Ferrari eventually discovered the problem with their mid-engine sports car. They didn't recall the model to fix the fuel pump themselves, but instead made at one point an access panel that made it easier for owners to replace the pump when needed.
Sam's 2001 junkyard Ferrari 360 Spider doesn't come with an access panel revision. He needed to pull out the entire convertible assembly to access the pump.
As tedious as it was, he finally got to fix the junkyard, Ferrari. We recommend catching some of that action in the video below. You could learn a thing or two about troubleshooting junkyard sportscars.
