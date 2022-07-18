Volkswagen Still Likes Internal Combustion Engines, Launches New 1.5L TSI evo2 Unit

Volkswagen has just introduced a new-generation 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine in the TSI evo2. According to the German carmaker, this engine will outshine its predecessor in terms of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Initially, the four-cylinder unit will only be available with an output of 148 hp (150 ps) and only on the T-Roc and T-Roc Cabriolet. However, further variants of the 1.5 TSI evo2 will follow, powering other models within VW’s range by the end of this year.
In terms of improvements, the company’s engineers started by moving the three-way catalytic converter and gasoline particulate filter closer to the engine using a single emission control module, which in turn improved efficiency.
Another key aspect is the enhanced Active Cylinder Management system or ACTplus. This technology works by improving activation and deactivation for two of the four cylinders. The combustion process was also optimized, and while the engine is operating at low and medium loads/speeds, the second and third cylinders are not fired.
Other highlights include the variable geometry turbocharger, high-pressure injection system (350 bar), plasma-coated cylinder walls for reduced friction, and pistons with cast-in cooling ducts.
These new TSI evo2 engines are also said to be designed for fuels with renewable energy ingredients, which is VW’s way of future-proofing the technology, although we’re not exactly sure how much longer internal combustion engines will endure. Additionally, the TSI evo2 is suited for various hybridization levels, as well as a system output of up to 268 hp (272 ps), when using a plug-in system.
“The 1.5 TSI is a key pillar of the Volkswagen engine range because it powers many models worldwide, from the T-Cross through to the Passat Variant. We have continuously enhanced the compact four-cylinder unit. It now offers significant fuel consumption benefits and a very dynamic response,” said VW board member, Thomas Ulbrich.
