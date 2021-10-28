All-New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Debuts With Twin-Motor 4WD Setup, 54-Mile EV Range

The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is easily better than its predecessor, which means there are plenty of reasons for wanting this electrified people hauler in your driveway. Unfortunately, U.S. trim levels and pricing won’t be announced until the SUV goes on sale in North America in the second half of next year.
Compared to its predecessor, there's an overall increase in performance of around 40% regarding the output of the front and rear motors, as well as the drive battery. The new Outlander PHEV will be able to keep driving in EV mode without starting the internal combustion engine for longer periods than before, even when pressing hard on the accelerator.
Power comes from a high-output twin-motor 4WD setup, working alongside a large 20 kWh battery, resulting in a highly impressive all-electric range of 87 km (54 miles) as per WLTP standards. The SUV also comes with a larger fuel tank, thus expanding the total possible range when utilizing the hybrid powertrain at its fullest.
“With low CO2 emissions and environmental impact in terms of life-cycle assessment, the all-new Outlander PHEV model can be considered the best solution for carbon neutrality today,” said Mitsubishi president and CEO, Takao Kato. “With our electrification technology that delivers an exhilarating, eco-friendly ride, plus all-wheel control technology for safety and peace of mind in any kind of weather and road conditions, we are confident this new Outlander can make driving even more enjoyable and fulfilling.”
The power drive unit for the front motor comes with a new booster function that increases driving force by raising the voltage supply to the motor itself. Furthermore, by unifying the rear motor with the control unit, Mitsubishi has created enough space at the rear to install a third row of seats.
The new Outlander PHEV also comes with a one-pedal drive function, where you can both accelerate and decelerate just using the accelerator pedal. Other drivetrain-related highlights include a new brake Active Yaw Control function for the rear wheels, plus a total of seven selectable driving modes (Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Power, Eco).
As for safety, there’s an updated version of the MI-PILOT single-lane driver assistance system available, integrating Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist, while using map data to automatically adjust vehicle speed when also fitted with the Navi-link feature.
