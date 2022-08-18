New eCanter Truck From Daimler to Be Presented at IAA Transportation

The Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (both subsidiaries of Daimler Truck AG) will present the upcoming generation of FUSO eCanter. The reveal will take place at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover, Germany, from September 20 to 25.
The next-generation vehicle is compatible with various types of bodies to cover all the industry requirements between 4.25 and 8.55 tons. The eCanter is Daimler Truck's first fully electric light-duty truck produced in small series. Apparently, the most significant advantage of this emission-free vehicle is its strengths in the urban environment with its reduced noise and vibrations.
"In addition to its wide range of applications, the Next Generation eCanter is characterized by its overall ecological and economical concept. The introduction of the Next Generation eCanter is an important milestone on the way to Daimler Truck's CO2-neutral vehicle fleet," the manufacturer declared.
"The company aims to sell only vehicles that are CO2-neutral in operation in the triad markets of Europe, North America, and Japan from 2039 onwards."
The eCanter model was first released back in 2017, being the first fully electric of its kind from Daimler Truck. In Europe, the truck was sold in 13 different countries, while globally, it is known that a couple of hundreds of eCanter trucks found their owners. In contrast, the diesel-powered model is more popular, with 100,000 units built each year and sold globally.
Besides, the automakers said they paid close attention to customer feedback and factors like loading times, freight, temperature, topography, and so on. As a result, the next generation of eCanter should be better for those requirements of actual everyday transport than the previous model. The vehicle will be manufactured at the FUSO plants in Tramagal (Portugal) and Kawasaki (Japan).
There are big expectations from a brand like Daimler, and if the eCanter is a success, the electric truck industry could boost growth.
