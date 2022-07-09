2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Called Back Over Inoperable Rearview Camera Display

Based on the Renault-Nissan CMF-CD platform, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been treated to its fifth recall in less than a year. On this occasion, the Japanese brand has called back 56,080 examples of the breed to rectify a rearview camera display issue caused by software.
The Mitsubishi Motors Corporation received the first report on June 2nd last year, indicating a blank screen with the vehicle in reverse. From June 2021 through September 2021, the automaker received three more reports. The A-IVI units were returned to Mitsubishi for analysis, but rather than putting effort into this analysis, the safety boffins continued monitoring the field.
Mitsubishi continued assessing the conformity of this condition with federal motor vehicle safety standard 111 from April 2021 through May 2022. Come June 2022, the company determined that a noncompliance can't be ruled out, prompting a field action. No fewer than 10 field reports, of which eight were also filed as warranty claims, have been identified in the U.S.
The Mitsubishi Motor Corporation and Mitsubishi’s North American division are not aware of any reports of accident or injury. The A-IVI units, identified under part numbers 8740A049 for the 8.0” screen and 8740A050 for the 9.0” screen, will be reprogrammed with modified software designed “to better manage external electrical noise or voltage fluctuations.”
Owners of the affected vehicles, produced between February 8th last year and April 8th this year, will be notified with instructions beginning on August 1st. Owners seeking reimbursement for expenses associated with this recall are advised to contact the customer relations department.
Twinned with the Nissan Rogue, a.k.a. X-Trail in other markets, the 2022 model year Outlander is exclusively offered with a Nissan-sourced engine. Codenamed PR25DD, the 2.5-liter mill is exclusively connected to a continuously variable transmission with eight-speed manual mode.
Pricing for the 2022 model year starts at $29,545 excluding the $1,295 destination freight charge. All-wheel drive adds $1,800 to the tally.
