Mitsubishi ASX Makes You Ask Why Anyone Would Buy a Renault Captur With Another Badge

The second-generation Renault Captur was introduced in July 2019. After three years, it is close to receiving a midlife refresh to wait for its third generation around 2025. Despite that, Mitsubishi decided to revive the ASX moniker with classic badge-engineering skills on Renault’s crossover. Nothing meaningful changed apart from the badges and the front grille. The Japanese carmaker even wrote MITSUBISHI in capital letters on the back of its car to make sure people would know it was not a Renault.

6 photos