America, This Is Your 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Will Be Showcased in Minnesota

It has taken Mitsubishi a rather long time to present the U.S.-spec 2023 Outlander PHEV, but they have finally done it. And that’s not all, because the automaker says that they will display it in Minnesota’s capital city, Saint Paul, at the 2022 Twin Cities Auto Show that runs between May 14 and 22.
Why choose this particular car event to present a brand-new model for its U.S. premiere? Well, according to Mitsubishi, in order to “underscore the vehicle’s success locally,” as its predecessor “quickly found sales success across Minnesota’s capital city,” “with the region rising to become the top-selling Outlander PHEV market in the country.”
Scheduled to go on sale locally in the second half of the year, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has yet to be detailed for our market. The company only said that it features their Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, incorporating advanced technologies. It supposedly offers a comfortable ride, with superior interior space, and seating for up to seven in three rows.
The twin-motor system has front and rear electric units assisting the ICE, and we have no idea how much output and torque it has on tap. Nonetheless, the Japanese model uses a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 131 hp and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) of torque, and two electric motors fed by a 20 kWh battery pack. A zero-emission range of 54 miles (87 km) is possible.
Mitsubishi will announce the full pricing and specification details for its plug-in hybrid mid-size crossover destined for the U.S. market in due course. Meanwhile, we will remind you that its predecessor, based on the previous generation, has an MSRP of $36,995 stateside, and it is still listed for grabs on the official website. The new-gen Outlander kicks off at $26,495 before destination, dealer fees, and options.
