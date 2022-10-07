Strangely Widebody, Slammed Honda Looks CGI-Ready for Novel Soccer Odyssey Jokes

Believe it or not, minivans are still around, even in North America. It seems that all those soccer mom-and-dad jokes only managed to kill off 99% of the MPVs out there…
Be that as it may, some automakers still have faith in the segment – from Hyundai’s eerie Staria spaceship, sorry, minivan, to the incredibly quirky and odd (AF) Honda Odyssey. Yep, the same Japanese automaker that redressed GM’s Chevrolet Blazer EV into his first-ever Prologue also has one of the best cases of MPV design – if you want to get bullied even as an adult.
However, not everyone thinks the North American version should be shot to death, then burned, nuked, and crushed so that we make sure it does not come back to life and haunt the bejesus out of our minds because of all the soccer mom and dad jokes we made at its expense. Instead, here is Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who gives us his take on the whole odd(yssey) story.
I do not know if the pixel master wanted to be self-referential (unfortunately, I have no idea if he has been blessed with kids) or just decided to counter the soccer mom and dad jokes with auto-irony. Alas, it is what it is: a ‘Dope Dads Squad: Honda Odyssey’ creation! And it is one to remember – for MPV nightmares, mostly, if you ask me.
However, Halloween is fast approaching, so maybe this neon-lemon thing could be the perfect trick-or-treat-mobile – as there is no chance in hell that anyone would forget it after seeing the slammed attitude, wide-fender aerodynamic kit, as well as the matching-yellow big-lipped aftermarket wheels. Plus, it also seems adept at underground racing – am I seeing an intercooler hint there, as well as a modified exhaust tune?
