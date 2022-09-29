2JZ-Swapped Lancia Fulvia HF Feels CGI-Ready to Dominate the Grueling Hill Climbs

Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, is quite meticulous in his digital automotive endeavors.
Usually, he loves to dabble with JDM or Americana-style creations, and also has a passion for entire CGI series. For example, a few months this year were completely dedicated to either niche of the automotive lifestyle. So, in early spring he went on a cool Americana spree. One that included stuff like an impractical twin-turbo Jeep Wrangler JK, Shelby Daytona with huge carbon fiber aero, a blown Dodge Charger Hellcat-swapped restomod, Formula Drift Pontiac Trans Am, artsy Fox Body, and even an F1-inspired C6 Corvette.
Then he quickly moved on to Japanese goodies over the summer, including the likes of a Toy Story-inspired slammed widebody Toyota GR Supra Pizza Planet delivery car, a stanced yet barren tubular-door Acura NSX, or a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X that dressed up with a custom widebody kit to see the CGI life in carbon fiber pink! Notice something common? Such as the fact that all these digital creations are pretty bonkers, indeed?
Well, hopefully, this autumn will be Europe’s turn to supply the base materials for crazy transformations. And at least there are a couple of starting points, including a wide, aggressive Porsche ‘K-Man’ (718 Cayman) sitting low on orange Rotiform DAB wheels, as well as a cool little oldie, a Lancia Fulvia Coupe HF. Initially, the Italian automobile produced between 1963 and 1976 (including in Coupe HF competition form), took the mantle of an absurd restomod project: a Toyota 2JZ-swapped Fulvia!
No worries, we got that embedded second below, alongside the K-Man (third on the reel). But the real treat of the day comes in the form of the 2JZ Lancia Fulvia Coupe HF morphing into a virtual counterpart for Ken Block’s 1,400-hp Hoonipigasus. And, naturally, it comes complete with an extreme widebody aerodynamic kit, a digitally slammed stance, as well as everything that is needed to “tackle the most grueling of hill climbs,” including America’s iconic Pikes Peak.
